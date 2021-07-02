Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

