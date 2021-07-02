Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stake Lessened by Friess Associates LLC

Friess Associates LLC lessened its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290,456 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises about 1.3% of Friess Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Friess Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.06. 7,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,700. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

