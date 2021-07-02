Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

KURA opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after buying an additional 1,416,480 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $21,229,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,363,000 after buying an additional 621,806 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

