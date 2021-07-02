KZ Cash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,208.68 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.46 or 0.01402846 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

