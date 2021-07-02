Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $61.61 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

