Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 69.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,194,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LAMR. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.38. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

