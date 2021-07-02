Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of LSGOF remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.61. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

