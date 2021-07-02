Landbox Hits One Day Volume of $232,808.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Landbox has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $232,808.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Landbox has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00128294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00169441 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,747.73 or 1.00330952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

