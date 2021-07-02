Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.40 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.840-$1.040 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 2.55. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

