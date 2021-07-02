Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 974 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.69. 9,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

