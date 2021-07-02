Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Retail Value worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 8,615.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Retail Value Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.38.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

