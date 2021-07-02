Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.60. The company had a trading volume of 81,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $110.32 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

