Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 735 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after buying an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of BCE by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BCE by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,322,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,634,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,601. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

