Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 962 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after buying an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.86. 2,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $74.64 and a 12-month high of $104.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

