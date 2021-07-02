Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,363,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,050 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Aptiv worth $325,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.55. 8,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,209. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.