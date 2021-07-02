Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $556,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 66,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.60 and a 1 year high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.