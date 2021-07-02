Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $398,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,179,716,000 after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% in the first quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 21,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $67,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $12.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,445.76. 62,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,324.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

