Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 314,867 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314,867 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Armstrong World Industries worth $286,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,317,000.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Truist increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.42.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

