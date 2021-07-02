Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Short Interest Down 29.2% in June

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 57,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,019. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $432.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGH. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $285,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,487,299.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 4,427 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $74,816.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,180,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,757,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,821. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

