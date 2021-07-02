Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legacy Housing in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $285,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,487,299.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at $47,992,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,324 shares of company stock worth $4,168,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

