LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Critical Contrast

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LENSAR and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

LENSAR presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $40.57, suggesting a potential upside of 27.22%. Given LENSAR’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 3.56 -$19.77 million ($4.28) -2.01 SI-BONE $73.39 million 14.26 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -21.26

LENSAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR N/A N/A N/A SI-BONE -56.06% -31.92% -22.95%

Summary

LENSAR beats SI-BONE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

