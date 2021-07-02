Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Shares Up 3.1%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

