Lethean Reaches Market Capitalization of $498,301.35 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Lethean has a total market cap of $498,301.35 and approximately $344.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,618.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,115.76 or 0.06293497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.81 or 0.01462922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00402475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00157228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.40 or 0.00622885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00428640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.00344952 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

