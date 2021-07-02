Levolution Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $140,633.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Levolution has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $140,633.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.45 or 0.00670227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,104.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,040,945 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.