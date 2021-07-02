LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:LXXGF opened at 0.54 on Friday. LexaGene has a 52 week low of 0.40 and a 52 week high of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.52.
About LexaGene
