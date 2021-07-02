LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LXXGF opened at 0.54 on Friday. LexaGene has a 52 week low of 0.40 and a 52 week high of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.52.

Get LexaGene alerts:

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.