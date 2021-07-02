Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Down 49.0% in June

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LFER stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,565. Life On Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.
