Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Down 49.0% in June

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LFER stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,565. Life On Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.

About Life On Earth

Life On Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider. Its products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. The company focuses on technologies that include IOT, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

