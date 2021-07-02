LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Shares Down 0.2%

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 21 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LIFULL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get LIFULL alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $416.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of -0.44.

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.