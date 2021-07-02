Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Short Interest Up 77.3% in June

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,032,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LWLG traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 4,423,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,834. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -119.88 and a beta of 0.86. Lightwave Logic has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

