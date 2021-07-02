Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

NYSE LNN traded down $7.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.49. 884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,194. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.52. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $89.24 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

