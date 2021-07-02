Litecoin (LTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.91 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and $1.56 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $133.51 or 0.00401700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

