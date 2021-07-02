Litentry (LIT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.48 Million

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Litentry has a market cap of $49.96 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litentry coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00006523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litentry has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00698514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080650 BTC.

Litentry Profile

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

