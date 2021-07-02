LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LPSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.47.

LPSN opened at $61.58 on Thursday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

