LiveRamp’s (RAMP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

