LiveRamp’s (RAMP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.78.
Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $87.38.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
