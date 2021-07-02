Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

