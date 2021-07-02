Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.64. 24,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

