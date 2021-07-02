Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 354 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Black Knight by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aravt Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

NYSE BKI opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

