Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 638 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

NYSE IR opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

