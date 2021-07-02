Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,200 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

