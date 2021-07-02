Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $652,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $71.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

