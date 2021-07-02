Logan Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

