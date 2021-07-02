Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $290.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $194.84 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

