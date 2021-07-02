Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Up 108.7% in June

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LZAGY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $71.05. 42,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

