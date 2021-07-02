Lotto Trading 21.5% Lower This Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and approximately $108,230.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

