LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $195.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.28.

LPLA opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.39. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

