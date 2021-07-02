Lua Token Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.33 or 0.00668474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,087.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

