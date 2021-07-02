Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

LBC stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 127,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Luther Burbank by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 89,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Luther Burbank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

