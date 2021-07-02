MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce sales of $35.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $65.40 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $20.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $153.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $216.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.80 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,687. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.28.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

