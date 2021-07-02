Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) versus SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magnachip Semiconductor and SMART Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50 SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.20%. SMART Global has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Given SMART Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of SMART Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 70.89% 12.69% 5.34% SMART Global 1.38% 20.50% 6.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and SMART Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 2.18 $344.96 million $0.62 38.42 SMART Global $1.12 billion 1.06 -$1.14 million $1.81 26.61

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMART Global beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, switching regulators, linear regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and representatives; and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

