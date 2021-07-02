Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.7% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $273.34. The company had a trading volume of 29,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,568. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $177.86 and a 1-year high of $273.08. The company has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

