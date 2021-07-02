Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.73. 12,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $174.07 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

